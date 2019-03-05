GNC Holdings +4% after striking JV deal with International Vitamin

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) trades higher after disclosing a strategic manufacturing partnership with International Vitamin.

Under the terms of the deal, GNC lands $101M from International Vitamin in exchange for the net assets of the Nutra manufacturing facility and the Anderson facility. GNC will hold an initial 43% ownership in the joint venture.

GNC also reported Q4 results this morning, highlighted by a 2.1% drop in comparable sales. Domestic same store sales decreased 0.6% during the quarter, while international segment revenue increased 12%. Net income was $58.8M vs. $69.8M a year ago.

GNC +4.29% premarket to $3.40.

Previously: GNC Holdings misses by $0.16, misses on revenue (March 5)