Ciena +1.4% on Q1 beats, three-year targets

Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN) gains 1.4% after reporting Q1 beats with 21% Y/Y revenue growth. Q2 guidance will come on the earnings call, which starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Three-year annual revenue growth targets: Optical Systems, 4% to 6%; Attached Services, 4% to 6%; Packet Networking, 8% to 10%; Blue Planet, $100M to $120M.

Additional long-term goals: Adjusted operating margin of 15% for FY20 and at least 15% in FY21; EPS growth of over 20% per year for next three years; FCF of 60% to 70% of operating income in each of the next three years.

Q1 revenue breakdown: Global Services was the only arm to miss consensus, reporting $101.4M versus the $106M estimate. Networking Platforms totaled $620.5M and Software and Related Services came in at $56.6M.

Gross margin was in-line with consensus and guidance at 42.2%. Operating margin was 9.6% compared to the 9.2% estimate.

