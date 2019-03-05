Barington pushes L Brands for Bath & Body Works IPO

Barington Capital Group sends a biting letter to L Brands (NYSE:LB) CEO Leslie Wexner that includes recommendations.

Barington notes L Brands has significantly underperformed its peers and the market as a whole. The firm believes this is primarily due to the disappointing financial performance of Victoria's Secret resulting from merchandising missteps and the failure to maintain a compelling brand image that resonates with today's consumers.

Barington thinks L Brands should take swift action to improve the performance of Victoria's Secret by correcting past merchandising mistakes. The firm also pushes L Brands to explore opportunities to unlock the value of Bath & Body Works, through a spinoff of Victoria's Secret or an IPO of Bath & Body Works.

Barington also wants a board composition reset at L Brands.

Shares of L Brands are up 1.55% in premarket trading.

Source: Press Release