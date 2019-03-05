Kohl's Corporation +5% on earnings beat

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reports comparable-store sales rose 1% in Q4.

Gross margin rate flat at 33.5%.

SG&A expense rate up 30 bps to 24.8%.

Operating income rate dropped 150 bps to 6.5%.

Merchandise inventory down 1.9% to $3.48B.

Store count -9 Y/Y to 1,159.

FY2019 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: +0% to +2%; Gross margin rate: +10 bps; SG&A expense: +1% to +2%; D&A: $930M; Interest expense: $200M; Tax rate: 24% to 25%; Diluted EPS: $5.80 to $6.15; Share repurchases: $400M to $500M.

KSS +5.12% premarket.

