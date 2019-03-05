Adamas Pharma down 29% premarket on slow Gocovri ramp, downgrades

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) slumps 29% premarket on light volume on the heels of its Q4 report that appeared to disappoint investors despite meeting preannounced Q4 results released in early January. Highlights:

GOCOVRI (amantadine): Q4 scripts were ~5,730, in line with its preliminary assessment in January but in the conference call CEO Greg Went mentioned that prescription growth slowed in Q4 and will continue into Q1, not a promising sign since full commercial launch just started.

Mizuho downgraded the stock to Underperform with a $5 (59% downside risk) price target. Downgraded to Market Perform with a $15 (23% upside) at Cowen and Company.

Revenue (GOCOVRI sales): $13.3M; net loss: ($28.9M); loss/share: ($1.06).

