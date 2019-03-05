Weibo +1.5% on EPS beat

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) gains 1.5% pre-market after Q4 results that beat EPS estimates and met on revenue with 28% Y/Y growth. In-line Q1 guidance has revenue from $395M to $405M (consensus: $400.15M).

MAUs were 462M, a net add of about 70M Y/Y, and mobile represented 93% of the total. DAUs were up 28M Y/Y to 200M.

Revenue: Ad and marketing revenue was up 25% Y/Y to $417M. Value-added service grew 44% Y/Y to $64.9M.

