RepliCel CEO provides 2019 shareholder update

RepliCel Life Sciences (OTCQB:REPCF) has provided an update to shareholders.

RepliCel's strategy drives the Company toward revenue and minimizing the need for capital and dilution until the Company is revenue generating.

The Company will also continue to support its partnership commitments to YOFOTO and Shiseido.

Also, RepliCel's Board has endorsed a three-part strategy prioritizing the following programs:

Initial market launch of the RCI-02 device and consumables in countries accepting CE mark by mid-2020.

Clinical development of the skin and tendon products in China with YOFOTO launching 2019/2020.

Regulatory review by Japan's PMDA targeting approvals for RepliCel to launch the next-phase clinical trials of our tendon product (RCT-01) and skin product (RCS-01) in Japan in 2020 potentially leading to commercial launch upon completion.