Acceleron's ACE-083 an Orphan Drug for inherited neurological disorder

The FDA designates Acceleron Pharma's (NASDAQ:XLRN) Fast Track-tagged ACE-083 an Orphan Drug for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, an inherited neurological disorder characterized by the progressive loss of muscle tissue and touch sensation due to peripheral nerve damage.

ACE-083, a long-acting therapeutic based on a protein called follistatin, is currently in Phase 2 development.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.