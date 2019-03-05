Total buys 10% stake in Novatek's Arctic 2 LNG project

Total (NYSE:TOT) says it signed a binding agreement to buy a 10% stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project from Russia’s Novatek; specific financial terms are not disclosed.

The companies also say TOT will have the opportunity to buy a 10%-15% direct interest in all Novatek’s future LNG projects on the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas.

TOT, which already holds a 19.4% stake in Novatek, says the deal will bring its overall economic interest in Arctic 2 LNG to ~21.6%.

Novatek says in addition to paying for the 10% stake, TOT will provide some financing for the project, adding that it forecasts preliminary capex of $20B-$21B.