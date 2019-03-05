GreenSky Q4 revenue rises 22%, net income falls 42%

Q4 net income of $22.8M dropped 42% from $39.9M a year earlier as total costs and expenses jumped 88% to $81.6M from $43.2M.

Q4 revenue rose 22% to $109.7M from $89.8M a year earlier; beats consensus estimate of $103.7M.

GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY ) Q4 pro forma EPS of 11 cents per share beats consensus estimate by 1 cent.

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) surged to $55.2M from $21.2M/

Transaction volume in Q4 rose 23% Y/Y to $1.3B, while the average transaction fee rate increased to 7.1% from 6.9%.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $33.1M declines from $48.5M a year ago.

Greensky +0.2% in premarket trading.

Reaffirms FY2019 guidance: Transaction volume up 27%-35% over FY2018 to $6.4B-$6.8B; revenue up 30%-38% to $538M-$572M; adjusted EBITDA of $210M-$225M.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

