Analyst sees nearly 1,000% upside in Alta Mesa

To review, Alta Mesa (NASDAQ:AMR) plunged about 70% last week after a massive writedown thanks to material weakness in financial reporting.

Imperial Capital's Irene Haas, however, is sticking with her $4 price target, suggesting almost 1,000% upside from yesterday's close of $0.37. While one might think that would be cause for a Buy (or equivalent) rating, Haas continues to rate AMR In-line.

Haas notes the unusual nature of this combination, and says Alta Mesa's risk profile and stock price volatility warrant it.

As for the upside, Haas says new management has been doing the work to improve margins. "If the company is successful in dialing down the per unit costs ... it believes it can improve returns in the upstream and on corporate levels."