United updates guidance ahead of conference talk

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) reaffirms prior FY19 and FY20 EPS guidance in slides for its presentation at the JPMorgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrial Conference.

The company expects FY19 EPS of $10.00 to $12.00 vs. $11.50 consensus and FY20 EPS of $11.00 to $13.00 vs. $12.29 consensus.

Looking at the short term, United says it anticipates Q1 unit revenue growth to fall near the midpoint of its guidance range of 0% to +3%.

SEC Form 8-K