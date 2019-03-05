Bernstein bullish on Visa, Mastercard cross-border payments prospects

Bernstein's Harshita Rawat likes Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) sees the "attractive" cross-border payments market, providing the two credit card networks with a 5+-year, double-digit "growth runway."

Doesn't see meaningful threats from crypto, fintech, China, or potential local payment methods in the next three to five years; notes Visa, Mastercard and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) benefit from "deep competitive moats."