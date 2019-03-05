Cowen sees 94% upside in Aurora Cannabis in premarket analyst action

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) initiated with Outperform rating and $14 (94% upside) price target at Cowen and Company citing its large cultivation footprint and geographic diversity. Shares up 3% premarket.
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) initiated with Overweight rating and $27 (18% upside) price target at Barclays.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) upgraded to Overweight with a $122 (44% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley citing the upside with Onpattro. Shares up 5% premarket.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) downgraded to Neutral at H.C. Wainwright citing the multi-disciplinary review letter received from the FDA related to its Gimoti application, citing certain deficiencies. The agency's action date remains April 1. Shares up 2% premarket.
