Cowen sees 94% upside in Aurora Cannabis in premarket analyst action

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) initiated with Outperform rating and $14 (94% upside) price target at Cowen and Company citing its large cultivation footprint and geographic diversity. Shares up 3% premarket.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) initiated with Overweight rating and $27 (18% upside) price target at Barclays.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) upgraded to Overweight with a $122 (44% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley citing the upside with Onpattro. Shares up 5% premarket.