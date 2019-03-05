Chevron ramps up Permain production outlook to 900K boe/day by 2023

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it expects 3%-4% compound annual production growth through 2023 and annual capital spending of $19B-$22B during 2021-23.

CVX says its outlook is supported by strong performance in the Permian Basin, where the company expects production to reach 600K boe/day by year-end 2020 and 900K boe/day by the end of 2023, a nearly 40% increase from its previous forecast.

"The race doesn’t go to the one who gets out of the starting blocks the fastest," CEO Mike Wirth says, referring to its upgraded Permian outlook. "The race goes to the one who steadily builds the strongest machine."

CVX also expects $30B of cash generation at $60/bbl Brent oil in 2019 to be used to fund its 6% annual dividend increase, a ratable and high-return capital program, and $4B of expected share repurchases.