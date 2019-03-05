U.S. credit card balances hit record $870B in December: Fed

U.S. credit card balances rose by $26B during the last quarter of 2018 to hit a record $870B as of December and "marks the first time credit card balances re-touched the 2008 nominal peak," according to a Federal Reserve report.

Almost 480M credit cards are in circulation, up by more than 100M since its trough after the 2008 recession.

Of those cards, about 37M accounts, holding ~$68B in debt, were 90+ days delinquent during the quarter, up about 2M from Q4 2017.

Credit-card related tickers: V, MA, AXP, DFS

ETFs: IPAY