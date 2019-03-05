Delta reaffirms profit guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) posts an update ahead of the company's presentation at the JPMorgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference today.

The airline company says it's on track to deliver on its Q1 margin and EPS guidance ($6 to $7 vs. $6.53 consensus). For the full year, Delta expects to see 4% to 6% revenue growth and $8B in operating cash flow.

Delta management says its running the industry's "best operation" with the highest completion factor since the merger. Unit cost growth is benefiting from strong costs controls and a higher completion factor. Delta accelerated buybacks in Q1 to $1.3B, funded by a short-term loan to be repaid by the end of the year.

SEC Form 8-K