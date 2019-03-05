Genco +4% after earnings topper

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) is up 4.29% after the company cruises past Q4 estimates.

The company recorded EBITDA of $44.4M during the quarter on a TCE improvement of 23% Y/Y to $13,237.

Genco ended the year with a cash position of $203M.

CEO update: "So far in 2019, seasonal factors coupled with events such as the Vale dam tragedy have led to volatility in freight rates in the short-term. We believe such short-term volatility highlights the importance of our solid liquidity position as well as our approach of deploying a fleet with direct exposure to the major and minor drybulk commodities both of which present strong long-term demand prospects underpinned by a backdrop of low net fleet growth."

