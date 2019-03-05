Tesla is no Apple - Barclays

Barclays shifts into reverse again on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), taking its price target on the EV automaker to $192 from $210.

"Much of the bull narrative has rested on Tesla being the next Apple, selling high-volume EVs at premium price point and at high gross margins, in part aided by a unique branded retail presence – a narrative we see as undermined by the recent price cuts and closing of most of the stores," warns analyst Brian Johnson.

Johnson and team see the sooner than anticipated announcement of a $35K Model 3 reflecting the need to replenish cash after the convertible repayment, perhaps exacerbated by the weak first two months of U.S. sales.

Barclays isn't the first to point out the painful impact on margins of the cheaper Model 3 in comparison to some of the high-flying expectations of the past.