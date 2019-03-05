JPMorgan's Tusa goes at GE again

He's still not budging from his Neutral rating on General Electric (NYSE:GE) and $6 price target.

In a research note entitled "'Drip...Drip...Drip...': GECAS Already In Liquidation Mode, Not 'Earning' $1.2B," JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa said he continues to believe that aviation financing and leasing unit has a fair market value below what is required to support the debt that needs to be allocated to it to leave enough equity to support the rest of GECAS.

It appears to be selling higher return assets to pay for its lower return order book, which supports GE Aviation, with the deteriorating net income "masked by gains not disclosed in earnings reports or filings."