Harley-Davidson snaps up StaCyc

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) says it acquired StaCyc for an undisclosed amount.

StaCyc is a producer of the 12 and 16 EDRIVE, electric-powered two-wheelers specifically designed for kids.

StaCyc EDRIVES are sold in the U.S. through powersports dealerships, including 29 Harley-Davidson dealerships, online and in specialty bicycle retailers.

The company says the acquisition of StaCyc expands its electric portfolio and reinforces its commitment to lead in the electrification of motorcycling.

As a subsidiary, a Harley-Davidson branded version of StaCyc's 12-inch and 16-inch models will be sold through select Harley-Davidson dealers. The branded products will be available in the U.S. in Q3.

