Align Tech to close stores by April 3, material charge this quarter; shares down 3% premarket

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) has come out on the short end of an arbitration ruling involving a dispute with entities associated with SDC Financial LLC over its Invisalign Stores, first piloted in November 2017 and subsequently expanded to 12 locations, that the company is using to educate consumers on Invisalign and connect them with dentists who offer the teeth alignment system.

Citing the breach of a non-compete provision with SDC Entities, including the misuse of confidential information and violation of fiduciary duties, the arbitrator ruled that the company must close all stores by April 3. It also ordered Align to tender its SDC Financial LLC membership interests to the SDC Entities at a price equal to the capital balance as of October 31, 2017, which Align says is "significantly below" its current value. No financial damages were awarded.

Align's existing supply agreement with SDC remains in place through this year.

The company expects to record a charge this quarter related to the issue, adding that revenues should not be materially impacted.