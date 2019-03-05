Aurora replaces Canopy Growth as top cannabis pick at Cowen

"Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is well positioned to benefit in the early innings of the Canadian adult use market, given its impressive 20% market share to date," says analyst Vivien Azer.

She takes note of the company's large cultivation footprint as helping to "weather early storms in adult use while continuing to grow higher-value revenues in the medical market." There's also geographic diversity providing a "distinct advantage in growing its global footprint."

ACB replaces Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) atop Cowen's favorites. On a year-over-year basis, CGC is higher by nearly 90% , while Aurora is lower by nearly 20% .

Azer also starts coverage on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), but it rates just a Market Perform thanks to the perky valuation.