Chinese customs holding up some Model 3s

Customs officials in Shanghai are reportedly holding 1.6K Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 vehicles due to a lack of legal product labels.

Beijing-based Caixin reports that China's General Administration of Customs found that some vehicles had no Chinese labels on brake fluid tanks and others demonstrated a real motor capacity that differed from the one on the label.

Issues with Chinese customs isn't a highly unusual issue for U.S. automakers.