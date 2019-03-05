Chinese customs holding up some Model 3s

Customs officials in Shanghai are reportedly holding 1.6K Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 vehicles due to a lack of legal product labels.
Beijing-based Caixin reports that China's General Administration of Customs found that some vehicles had no Chinese labels on brake fluid tanks and others demonstrated a real motor capacity that differed from the one on the label.
Issues with Chinese customs isn't a highly unusual issue for U.S. automakers.
Shares of Tesla are down 1.64% premarket to $280.50 after a biting price target cut from Barclays earlier.
