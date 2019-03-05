Vodafone plans €4B in convertible debt for Liberty deal

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) will issue €4B worth of mandatory convertible bonds in order to finance its acquisition of Liberty Global assets.

That's upsized from previous reports for a planned €3B sale.

The offering will come in two tranches, maturing no later than March 2021 and March 2022, and it offers a way for Vodafone to finance its deal (to acquire Liberty assets in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania) without adding debt.

Vodafone plans to account for the bonds as equity beyond coupon payments.