XBiotech up 4% premarket on positive bermekimab data

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) is up 4% premarket, albeit on only 600 shares, on the heels of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating bermekimab in patients with a chronic inflammatory skin disorder called hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), first reported in late January. The data were presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

42 HS patients received weekly injections of bermekimab for 12 weeks. 63% of patients who had failed to adequately respond to anti-TNF therapy achieved Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR), the accepted clinical measure of HS severity. 61% of patients who had not received anti-TNF therapy achieved HiSCR. The number of abscesses and inflammatory nodules were reduced 46% and 60%, respectively, in the two groups.

Bermekimab (MABp1) is a monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) the pro-inflammatory protein interleukin-1alpha (IL-1α).

Development is ongoing.