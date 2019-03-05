Oppenheimer pulls out some positives on e.l.f. Beauty

Oppenheimer chimes in on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) after meeting with management last week.

The firm says that while a combination of internal execution challenges, increasing competition and mass category headwinds have weighed significantly on ELF's top-line trends - a few positives were extracted from the meeting.

The cosmetics seller is increasing or maintaining shelf space at key retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Salon. Management is also seen as having some expense opportunities that could help feed the marketing budget.

"Valuation is no longer stretched at 10X," notes the Oppenheimer analyst team on Perform-rated ELF.

Shares of ELF are down 31% over the last 90 days.