Yelp to offer Verified Licenses paid product; shares +0.7%

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) will offer Verified Licenses, a new paid product to certify service providers on the site.

Qualified providers in eligible home and local services categories can pay $1/day to get a blue shield badge that will offer more information about qualifications, including assuring Yelp users of a valid license to practice in state.

Early tests showed having a Verified License badge on a business page resulted in a 24% increase in engagement.

The product is currently available in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, New York, Texas, and Washington and will continue to roll out to new states.