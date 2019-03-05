Yelp to offer Verified Licenses paid product; shares +0.7%

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) will offer Verified Licenses, a new paid product to certify service providers on the site.
Qualified providers in eligible home and local services categories can pay $1/day to get a blue shield badge that will offer more information about qualifications, including assuring Yelp users of a valid license to practice in state.
Early tests showed having a Verified License badge on a business page resulted in a 24% increase in engagement.
The product is currently available in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, New York, Texas, and Washington and will continue to roll out to new states.
Shares are up 0.7% premarket.
