Exxon raises Permian production plan to 1M boe/day by 2024

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) revises its Permian Basin growth plans to produce more than 1M boe/day by as early as 2024, a nearly 80% increase from its previous outlook.

The target is 5x as much as XOM now produces in the Permian Basin, where the company has 1.6M acres.

XOM, which holds its analyst day tomorrow, says the size of its resource base in the Permian totals ~10B boe and likely will continue to grow as analysis and development activities continue.

XOM says it has 48 drilling rigs currently in operation in the Permian with plans to increase its rig count to ~55 by the end of this year.

Chevron earlier this morning disclosed similar upbeat growth plans in the Permian region.