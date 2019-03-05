Barclays consolidates its retail payment apps: Bloomberg

Barclays (BCS +0.1% ) has decided one fintech app is better than two as it merges its wearable mobile payments product BPay with its more popular Pingit app, which supports peer-to-peer payments and international money transfers.

In their current form, the two products require retail customers to download two separate apps.

Pingit has 3.6M users, while BPay has users "in the high tens of thousands," Bloomberg reports.

BPay allows users to load prepaid credit onto wearable accessories for contactless payments. It introduced a wearable band or key fob in 2014, before the U.K. introduction of ApplePay.