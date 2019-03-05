Camera patents, Corning flexible glass could enhance iPhones

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reportedly purchased the patent portfolio of defunct AI security camera company Lighthouse late last year.

The acquired patents largely deal with computer vision scanning and recognizing faces, which is a similar concept to the Face ID in the iPhone XS and XR devices. But Lighthouse's facial recognition tech was considered among the most advanced in the industry, so Apple could use the patents to improve Face ID.

In other news that could lead to iPhone advancements, glass supplier Corning (NYSE:GLW) says it's testing flexible glass that's 0.1mm thick and can fold to a 5mm radius.

The recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X have plastic polymer displays.

In 2017, Apple pledged $200M in funding for Corning to support R&D, capital equipment, and glass processing.