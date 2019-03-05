Stocks slip as investors await U.S.-China trade outcome

Stocks are slightly lower as U.S.-China trade negotiations reportedly are in the "final stages," but stocks fell yesterday amid worries that a deal was fully priced into the market; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.2%.
Also, China lowered the bar on its 2019 GDP growth forecast to 6%-6.5% from 6.5% and announced some tax cuts.
European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.4%, Germany's DAX flat and France's CAC -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.4% but China's Shanghai Composite +0.9%.
In U.S. earnings news, Target (+3.7%) and Kohl's (+5.1%) are both higher following better than expected quarterly results and guidance.
Among S&P 500 sectors, consumer discretionary (+0.3%) and communication services (+0.2%) are outperforming while financials (-0.3%), materials (-0.3%) and utilities (-0.2%) sectors lag behind.
U.S. Treasury prices trade slightly lower, pushing the two-year yield up a basis point to 2.55% and the 10-year yield 2 bps higher to 2.74%; the U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 96.74.
WTI crude oil +0.9% to $57.08/bbl.
Still ahead: new home sales, ISM non-manufacturing index
