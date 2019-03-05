Southwest talks expansion at transportation conference

Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.4% ) CEO Gary Kelly presented today at the JPMorgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference.

Kelly stated that the company expects to add 500 more Boeing 737s to its fleet as it plans on more expansion in North America and South America.

He also reiterated that the mechanics union turmoil is costing Southwest millions of dollars a week due to the extra delays and cancellations.

On a positive note, Kelly expects the Hawaii initiative to be a big draw for the airline in attracting new customers.

Southwest trades about 17% below its 52-week high of $64.02 from last September.