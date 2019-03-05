Wiley slides after profits decline and miss

John Wiley & Sons (JW.A -9.9% , JW.B -2.1% ) has slipped out of today's open after missing profit expectations with its fiscal Q3 report.

Revenue dropped 1% on a GAAP basis and operating income fell 23%.

In constant currency, adjusted revenue ticked up 1% and operating income dropped 21%.

Revenue growth in Research (1%) and Solutions (25%) were offset by a drop in Publishing (-14%).

In Publishing, Education Publishing fell 23% and STM and Professional Publishing fell 20%. Meanwhile Test Preparation and Certification rose 23% and WileyPLUS rose 7%.

For 2019, it's trimming guidance for cash from operations, which it now expects to decline in the mid-teens (vs. previous guidance for a high-single-digit drop). It continues to expect flat revenues and a mid-single-digit decline in adjusted EPS.

Conference call to come at 10 a.m. ET.

