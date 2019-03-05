Textbook pain sends Barnes & Noble Education down 30%

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is down 29.8% after the company drops full-year guidance following a weaker-than-anticipated Q3 earnings report.

The company now sees full-year revenue of $2.15B to $2.20B vs. $2.2B to $2.3B prior.

"The acceleration from physical textbooks to digital offerings contributed to somewhat higher than expected declines in revenue and EBITDA at BNC and MBS," observes Barnes & Noble Education CEO Michael Husbey on the quarter.

The company is accelerating its digital platform in response.

