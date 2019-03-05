Vale fired inspection firm that refused to certify dam, prosecutors say

Vale (NYSE:VALE) fired an inspection firm because the company refused to certify one of its tailings dams as safe before the barrier burst and killed hundreds in January, prosecutors said in a document filed this week that explained why they wanted top Vale executives ousted.

According to the prosecutors, Vale said it would no longer ask auditor Tractebel to perform regular inspections of the dam; Germany’s TÜV SÜD then signed off on the dam that burst, despite evidence from its own readings that the structure was “way below” the recommended safety level.

The prosecutors allege it was a “recurrent practice” at Vale to pressure inspectors to sign off on reviews even if they “violated the required technical specifications.”

The allegations were contained in a document given to Vale last Friday recommending the removal of then CEO Fabio Schvartsman as well as Ferrous Metals Chief Peter Poppinga and other executives.