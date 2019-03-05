Merck prevails in Levothyrox litigation in France

A Lyon court has dismissed claims by over 4K plaintiffs for damages against Merck (MRK +0.1% ) over changes to its thyroid drug Levothyrox without adequately notifying patients.

Aimed at improving tolerance and potency, the company reformulated the drug by replacing lactose with mannitol and citric acid but it failed to specifically note the change in the product's packaging, except for some minor color differences.

Less than 1% of the 3M patients using the drug reported problems with the new formulation, including memory loss, weight gain and palpitations, which are difficult to assign to the medication since they are symptoms of hypothyroidism.