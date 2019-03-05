Cowen sees stalling trends for EA's 'Apex Legends'

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is 1.7% lower this morning after Cowen suggests a rapid ascent in new battle-royale game Apex Legends may have stalled out.

Gamer interest has dropped 50% since launch week, the firm says, pointing to Twitch trends that showed viewership dropping to 132,345 from 271,218. For the most recent week, that means it's fallen behind Fortnite, which surged to 149,897 viewers from 114,631. (h/t Notable Calls)

On the other hand, bullish Baird sees upside for Q4 and 2020 in the game's player growth. Assuming $20 average revenue per user and 50M active players, Apex Legends would join Fortnite as the only free-to-play titles to top $1B in grosses in their first 12 months, analyst Colin Sebastian says. He has a $106 price target, implying 11% upside.

The game hit the 50M-player mark yesterday after less than 30 days of release, faster than Fortnite to the milestone.