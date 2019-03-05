Intel -1.4% on new security issue report

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has another major security issue on its hands, according to The Register citing a new research paper from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute and the University of Lübeck.

Intel CPUs back to the first-gen Core CPUs have a shortcoming that can be exploited through a foothold like malicious JavaScript in a browser or system malware. The attacker can then access passwords, keys, and other data from the memory.

The new route exploits the same speculative execution process that enabled last year's Spectre vulnerabilities. Speculative execution lets a process work on future tasks that could be needed while waiting for other computations to finish.

The researchers didn't find similar behavior in Arm and AMD (AMD -0.3% ) processor cores.

Researchers are calling the new vulnerability SPOILER. The experts say Intel can't use software mitigation to fully fix the exploits. One author says he doesn't expect Intel to patch the issue within the next five years.