Dallas Fed's Kaplan parses risks to economic growth

The good news: U.S. household debt and U.S. financial corporate debt have declined significantly from the 2008 financial crisis, writes Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan in an economic essay.

The bad news: U.S. government debt and nonfinancial corporate debt is trending up; in fact, U.S. nonfinancial corporate debt, as a percentage of GDP, is now higher than its previous peak at the end of 2008.

"An elevated level of corporate debt, along with the high level of U.S. government debt, is likely to mean that the U.S. economy is much more interest rate sensitive than it has been historically," Kaplan wrote.

Also the higher government debt means there's less ability to spend on infrastructure and other investments and reduced capacity for fiscal stimulus during the next economic downturn.

As for the rise in nonfinancial corporate debt, Kaplan points to the growth in BBB-rated debt, which could fall to junk status if their credit rating weakens more, as a risk.

"If this deterioration were sufficiently widespread, credit spreads would likely widen in order to compensate lenders/bondholders for greater risk," Kaplan writes.

That widening would likely indicate tighter financial conditions "that could, in turn, lead to a more significant slowing in the economy."

