T2 Bio down 7% on bearish WDR report

T2 Biosystems (TTOO -6.8% ) is down on almost double normal volume on the heels of a bearish report published on Seeking Alpha from White Diamond Research (WDR).

WDR questions the potential of its T2Dx instrument and its recently launched T2Bacteria test, pointing out that hospitals are not embracing the system due to its cost and lack of impact on clinical practice for treating systemic infections.

WDR also cites the company's modest sales results and the fact that research revenue is outpacing product revenue. It has a $1.50 (63% downside risk) fair value target on the stock.