Enbridge Line 3 delay seen causing more crude by rail, Alberta cuts extended

|About: Canadian National Railway C... (CNI)|By:, SA News Editor

Enbridge (ENB +0.6%) shares stabilize following yesterday 6% plunge in reaction to news of the roughly one-year delay to its Line 3 expansion project that threatens to prolong a shortage of pipeline space that has made it difficult for Canada’s drillers to ship their crude to refineries.

Analysts say the news that the $7.6B, 370K bbl/day Line 3 project would not be moving Canadian oil to the U.S. Midwest until mid- to late-2020 could force Alberta’s provincial government to extend its mandated oil production cuts beyond the end of this year.

Shares of Canadian oil sands producers such as Cenovus Energy (CVE -0.7%), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ -0.3%) and MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) also were hammered but are stabilizing today.

Those three companies are among the producers most exposed to Canadian oil prices, which may take a hit as drillers struggle to get their crude to market, says Bank of Nova Scotia analyst Michael Loewen.

But Suncor Energy (SU +0.3%) may be a “relative winner” if discounts on Western Canadian Select heavy crude widen again, says Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta.

Relevant Canadian rail tickers are CNI and CP.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox