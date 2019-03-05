Enbridge Line 3 delay seen causing more crude by rail, Alberta cuts extended

Enbridge (ENB +0.6% ) shares stabilize following yesterday 6% plunge in reaction to news of the roughly one-year delay to its Line 3 expansion project that threatens to prolong a shortage of pipeline space that has made it difficult for Canada’s drillers to ship their crude to refineries.

Analysts say the news that the $7.6B, 370K bbl/day Line 3 project would not be moving Canadian oil to the U.S. Midwest until mid- to late-2020 could force Alberta’s provincial government to extend its mandated oil production cuts beyond the end of this year.

Shares of Canadian oil sands producers such as Cenovus Energy (CVE -0.7% ), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ -0.3% ) and MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) also were hammered but are stabilizing today.

Those three companies are among the producers most exposed to Canadian oil prices, which may take a hit as drillers struggle to get their crude to market, says Bank of Nova Scotia analyst Michael Loewen.

But Suncor Energy (SU +0.3% ) may be a “relative winner” if discounts on Western Canadian Select heavy crude widen again, says Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta.

Relevant Canadian rail tickers are CNI and CP.