Leaf Group responds to Osmium call for sale process

Leaf Group (LEAF -3.1% ) has responded to a call from its No. 3 shareholder to pursue a sale of the company, saying it's been in dialogue over the issue and will keep up conversation.

The company's been in "ongoing discussions" with Osmium Partners over the past four months and will continue to evaluate the talks.

The business is currently on track, Leaf says, with an audience of more than 54M and growing revenue at 20%, and having returned to adjusted EBITDA profitability.

"We also anticipate further operating leverage in the future as we focus on both organic and inorganic growth opportunities," the company says. "Our Board is committed to acting in the best interests of all of our shareholders and regularly considers a full range of strategic options to enhance shareholder value.”