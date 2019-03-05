Willis Towers Watson jumps after merger talks reported

Willis Towers Watson (WLTW +4.7% ) jumps as much as 8.1% after Bloomberg reports that Aon Plc (AON -2.8% ) is preparing to make a bid for rival insurance brokerage in coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies have had preliminary talks, but no final decision has been made.

With an acquisition of Willis Towers, Aon could surpass Marsh & McLennan as the world's largest brokerage by revenue, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

