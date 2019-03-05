Target CEO says it's all clicking

Transactions growth underpinned the big quarter for Target (TGT +3.7% ) and helped to spark today's rally.

Overall transactions were up 5.3% in Q4 on top of 3.6% growth last year during the holiday quarter. The average transaction amount was 0.8% higher.

Target CEO Brian Cornell was on CNBC this morning to discuss what's going right for the retailer.

Cornell: "Our new small formats in places like New York are being well received. The investments in our own brands are driving market share gains in many important categories. But I think importantly the investments we made in fulfillment are connecting with the consumer. They're taking advantage of ordering online and picking up in store. They're driving into our parking lots. There are ship shoppers now taking advantage of same-day delivery. So, all of those elements are coming together."

