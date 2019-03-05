Bionano Genomics up 12% on positive Saphyr study data

Ultra-thinly traded Bionano Genomics (BNGO +12% ) is up on almost an 18x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 139K shares, in response to results from a genome analysis study using its Saphyr platform. The data were just published in Nature Communications.

Researchers analyzed the genomic structural variations in 154 people using the Bionano system, finding 8.5x more large insertions and 35% more large deletions in the same samples previously reported by the 1000 Genomes Project using short-read sequencing.

The company says the findings highlight the shortcomings in the current practice of personalized medicine considering the high number of variations, adding that studies like this can be performed on Saphyr for $500 per sample in just four weeks of data collection.