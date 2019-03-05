Barrick, Newmont CEO to meet today after week of invective

Newmont Mining (NEM +0.4% ) CEO Gary Goldberg says he will meet later today with Barrick Gold (GOLD -0.4% ) CEO Mark Bristow in New York to talk through their differences, but Goldberg tells Bloomberg that he will focus on NEM's proposal for a joint venture around the two companies' assets in Nevada.

NEM's board rejected Barrick's no-premium offer yesterday, saying its shareholders would be better off completing a pending purchase of Goldcorp (GG +1% ), but Goldberg also offered a concession, saying his company would be willing to negotiate a friendly joint venture with Barrick at their Nevada operations that would give Barrick the greater share while NEM pushes ahead with its Goldcorp deal.

But to reach any sort of deal, the companies would have to set aside an explosion of nasty comments from the past week; in a slide presentation yesterday, NEM said that since Chairman John Thornton arrived at Barrick, the later has underperformed NEM by more than $12B "while pocketing over $65M from Barrick shareholders," and while Bristow "has been successful as an explorer and a geologist... as an operator, he has not created shareholder value and he has yet to prove that he can successfully manage or integrate a global portfolio."