Roku devices add Alexa voice control capability

Roku (ROKU +2% ) has added a "skill" for Amazon's Alexa-enabled devices to make them compatible with Roku's hardware.

Owners of Roku streaming players and Roku TVs can now control them using Alexa's voice capabilities.

Users can pause shows, launch streaming channels and search for entertainment; and Roku TV users can change power, volume, inputs and OTA channels using their voices via Alexa.

"By allowing our customers to choose Alexa, in addition to Roku voice search and controls, and other popular voice assistants, we are strengthening the value Roku offers as a neutral platform in home entertainment,” says Roku's Ilya Asnis.