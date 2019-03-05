PG&E pressured by more investors over board picks - Bloomberg

PG&E (PCG +1.2% ) may be receiving yet another set of director nominations, as an ad hoc committee of shareholders being represented by the Jones Day law firm has discussed nominating at least nine board members, Bloomberg reports.

The committee consists of investors who have individually hired Jones Day and has not yet decided to register as a group with the SEC, according to the report.

Another set of nominees could set up a clash with activist investors BlueMountain and ValueAc, who already have banded together to press for their own overhaul of PG&E’s leadership.

PG&E has pushed back the deadline for nominations twice, with the latest extension reportedly to March 8 as it negotiates with BlueMountain and holds talks with Jones Day; a final deal may include appointing several new directors that PG&E, BlueMountain and Jones Day all support, Bloomberg says.