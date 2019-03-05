Bank of America, RBS sued over alleged euro bond cartel: Reuters

U.S. investors have filed a suit against Bank of America (BAC -0.3% ) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS -2.2% ) for their alleged roles in conspiring, along with six other banks, to fix prices in the $9.4T European government bond market, Reuters reports.

The suit, which seeks class-action status, says the banks violated federal antitrust law.

The complaint alleges that banks profited at the expense of investors by agreeing to widen bid-asked spreads they quoted, an action that increases the prices that investors paid for the bonds while lowering the prices at which they were sold.

On January 31, the European Union's antitrust authority accused eight unnamed banks of being part of a group that distorted bond prices from 2007 to 2012.

